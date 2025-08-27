Getaway Driver Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder Resulting in the Death of Teenager

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, August 21, 2025, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Monise A. Stephenson sentenced Dalvin Devonte Risi, 27, of La Plata, to 10 years in prison for Conspiracy to Commit the First-Degree Murder of Aden Christopher Garcia and the Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun in a Vehicle Upon the Roads, Highways, and Parking Lots.

Upon release, Risi will be on supervised probation for a period of five years. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces Life in prison.

On December 21, 2023, Risi entered a guilty plea to the above-mentioned charges.

On October 23, 2022, the Prince George’s County 911 call center received a call from an individual stating that someone shot his friend in a Waldorf neighborhood. The individual also said that he was en route to Southern Maryland Hospital Center to get his friend treatment. The individual was advised to stop in the area, where he was met by officers and Emergency Medical Services. The injured individual, identified as Aden Christopher Garcia, was treated at the location and transported to the hospital. However, he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries the following day.

An investigation revealed that before the shooting, Dalvin Devonte Risi, co-defendant Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles and another suspect met with the victim at Risi’s vehicle for a scheduled drug transaction in Waldorf. However, the transaction did not occur. The victim left the area of the vehicle and walked back to his neighborhood. Colbert-Lyles and the other suspect instructed Risi, who was driving a black Nissan Versa, to drive to the victim’s neighborhood. When they arrived in the neighborhood, the suspect exited the vehicle, ran toward the victim, who was seated in another vehicle, and then shot at him multiple times, striking him once in the head. After the shooting, the suspect returned to the Nissan Versa, where he fled with Risi and Colbert-Lyles.

Surveillance video captured the incident and the Nissan Versa. Risi was identified as the primary operator of the vehicle.

A further investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, Colbert-Lyles requested Risi to pick him up as well as the other suspect, whom Risi was unacquainted with, and drive them to the victim for the transaction.

On June 27, 2025, Colbert-Lyles was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. for his role in the murder.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie told the judge, “When you make certain decisions, you’re on the hook for the repercussions of those decisions. The decisions he made does have a consequence. He does need to be held accountable.”

Sentence

Count 14

• Conspiracy to Commit First-Degree Murder

o Life with all but 10 years suspended

Count 13

• Wear, Carry, and Transport of a Handgun in a Vehicle Upon the Roads, Highways, and Parking Lots

o 3 years

o Concurrent with Count 14

5 Years of Supervised Probation

