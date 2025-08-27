Patrol officers apprehend two suspects in robbery case in Bannister Circle

On August 25, at approximately 7:20 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of Bannister Circle and Hamilton Place. The initial investigation revealed the victim was selling cannabis when the suspects approached, produced a firearm, and stole the cannabis. The suspects also forced the victim to transfer money via a mobile payment app to their account before fleeing the scene. Responding officers, including a police K-9 team, arrived and canvassed the area.

One suspect, Cedric Tyrone Ford, age 21, of Washington, D.C., was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. Ford was found in possession of a stolen semi-automatic firearm and over two pounds of cannabis. A second suspect, Cartiz Antonio Young, 27, of Waldorf, returned to the area shortly after and was arrested without incident. The recovered firearm was confirmed to have been reported stolen through a different agency. Both suspects were transported to the Charles County Detention Center. Ford, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, was charged with robbery, weapons violations, drug violations, violation of probation, and other charges. He is currently being held without bond. Young was charged with robbery and is being held without bond.

The investigation relating to the cannabis is ongoing.

