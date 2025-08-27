Lexington Park Convicted Felon Arrested Again and Released

Marcus Anthony Mills, 38, of Lexington Park, was arrested again on August 21, 2025, after deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported finding him in possession of firearms and ammunition despite a prior felony conviction, according to court documents.

Mills has been charged with six offenses:

Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction (felony)

Illegal possession of ammunition (misdemeanor)

Two counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm (misdemeanors)

Possession of a firearm in connection with controlled dangerous substances (felony)

Possession of a firearm without a serial number (misdemeanor)

The violations all occurred on August 21, 2025.

In determining pretrial release, the court concluded there was a “reasonable likelihood Defendant poses danger to the safety of the alleged victim, another persons, or community.” Mills was ordered to be held without bond. The conditions of any release, if granted, would include prohibitions against engaging in further criminal conduct and a requirement to appear in court when directed. Special conditions included that Mills “shall not own or possess firearm, destructive device, or other dangerous weapon of any description”.

On August 22, 2025, Mills appeared for a bail review hearing before Judge Jonas D. Legum. The judge modified the original ruling, setting bond at $25,000 with a percentage option. Court records show that Mills posted bond on August 25, 2025, and was released from commitment.

According to his initial appearance questionnaire, Mills stated he had been living in Lexington Park for one and a half years, was unemployed. He reported six dependents, including children, and identified his girlfriend as his household contact. Mills acknowledged prior convictions and admitted to past failures to appear in court but said he was not on probation or parole at the time of his arrest.

Marcus Anthony Mills, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday, February 1, 2019, in connection with a shooting that occurred in Lexington Park on December 19, 2018. Mills was identified as a suspect following an investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and was wanted at the time on an open warrant for attempted murder.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 46500 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park at approximately 10:30 p.m. on December 19, 2018, for a reported motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, deputies found a 33-year-old male victim from Callaway suffering from a gunshot wound while seated inside his vehicle. The victim was flown to a regional trauma center and was reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities stated that the shooting did not appear to be a random act of violence. The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Court records show that the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County filed a criminal indictment against Mills on June 7, 2021. The indictment included a charge of CDS possession—not marijuana, a misdemeanor offense related to an incident dated February 10, 2021. Mills pleaded guilty to the charge on October 22, 2021, and was sentenced to one year in jail, with 252 days suspended. He was also placed on supervised probation for one year.

Following his initial court hearings and sentencing, Mills faced a violation of probation hearing on October 19, 2023. The case was subsequently closed with an unsatisfactory outcome, according to court records.

The arrest warrant originally issued for Mills was served on June 16, 2021. At the time of his bond setting, Mills was ordered held without bail by Judge Joseph Michael Stanalonis.

Detective Austin Schultz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation and was the designated contact for any information related to the case.