Unrestrained Child Found During Drug Arrest of Wanted Woman in Calvert County

Martinique Tajaisha Logan, 34, of Capitol Heights, was arrested on August 16, 2025, following a traffic stop that led to the discovery of narcotics, packaging materials, and a child unrestrained in the back seat, according to court documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County.

Deputy McIntosh of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a BMW sedan after noticing Virginia tags with a Maryland address. The vehicle reportedly continued for several hundred feet before stopping on Southern Maryland Boulevard near West Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk. During the stop, Deputy McIntosh observed Logan allegedly making “aggressive furtive movements” toward the front passenger seat.

According to the probable cause statement, a small child was seen lying unrestrained across the back seat. Large, heat-sealed bags containing a green leafy substance—suspected to be marijuana—were visible on the front seat. Logan allegedly admitted to possessing 10 to 15 grams of marijuana. A warrant check revealed she had an active warrant from Prince George’s County issued in May 2025.

Following this discovery, deputies conducted a probable cause search and reportedly found:

Approximately 258 grams of suspected marijuana,

Approximately 4.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine,

Eleven small baggies commonly used for packaging controlled substances,

One digital scale with marijuana residue.

Logan was taken into custody, and her cellphone was seized pending a search warrant due to the suspected drug quantity. She was read her Miranda rights and, according to the documents, requested to speak to an attorney before answering any further questions.

Logan faces the following charges:

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics (Felony),

CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute Cannabis (Misdemeanor),

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (Misdemeanor),

CDS: Possession of Cannabis Over Civil Use Amount (Misdemeanor),

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor).

Logan was initially held without bond but was later granted a $5,000 percentage bond by Judge Michelle R. Saunders on August 18, 2025. A $500 cash bond was posted the same day, and Logan was released from custody. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 16, 2025, in Calvert District Court.

