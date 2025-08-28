Police Investigating Hit and Run in Charlotte Hall, Woman Flown to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Henry Lane and Hancock Way in Charlotte Hall, for the reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

911 callers reported an unknown aged victim was struck by a vehicle which fled the scene. Maryland State Police Aviation Command heard the dispatch and monitored the situation.

Firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the scene and confirmed an unknown aged female was laying in the roadway.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested, they launched a short time later and landed nearby. Trooper 7 transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision, they have not released any further information or details involving the fleeing vehicle.