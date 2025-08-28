Maryland International Raceway Announces NHRA Events in 2026

Maryland International Raceway is proud to announce that we will be an NHRA sanctioned track starting in 2026.

In addition, MIR will be the host track of the inaugural NHRA Potomac Nationals to be held on May 29-31, 2026, and will be televised on FOX Sports.

MIR will be one of two new national event tracks added to the NHRA Misson Foods Drag Racing Series in 2026.

Royce Miller the owner of MIR stated, “We are thrilled to be hosting an NHRA National event here at Maryland International Raceway, I am excited to showcase the stars of our sport and incredible nitro racing to our dedicated and loyal MIR fans”.

MIR will remain WDRA sanctioned until the end of 2025 with no changes. More details on the 2026 season will be posted as they are finalized.

