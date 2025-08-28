Woman Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After ATV Strikes Tree in Charles County

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at approximately 7:35 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Lomax Road and Timbercreek Lane in Faulkner, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

911 callers reported a 22-year-old female was not conscious after striking a tree with an ATV.

Crews arrived on the scene and quickly requested a helicopter to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and transported the female to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with upper body and head injuries.

Photos courtesy of our Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department.

