VIDEO: Man in Custody After Leaving Multiple IED’s Outside Fire Station in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 9/3/2025: On August 13, 2025, at approximately 8:40 a.m., investigators assigned to the Office of the Fire Marshal for Prince George’s County, Maryland—which includes cross-trained officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department—were notified of a suspicious package placed on the front ramp of the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and Capitol Heights Volunteer Fire Department property.

Investigators responded to the scene and located the reported items.

Through the course of the on-scene investigation, it was determined that the items were improvised incendiary devices, similar to Molotov cocktails. Unlike traditional devices made with glass, these were made using plastic bottles, which had been supplemented with a wick and ignitable liquid.

Investigators determined that earlier that morning, at approximately 7:52 a.m., an unknown suspect had been observed on foot near the firehouse located at 6061 Old Central Avenue in Capitol Heights. The suspect placed two bottles on the property, one near the flagpole and the other in the mailbox. The suspect then moved one of the bottles to the front ramp before leaving the area on foot.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage, which had recently been installed following two similar incidents involving suspicious packages on June 1 and July 15, 2025. Those earlier incidents had been determined to be non-hazardous, but no surveillance was available at that time.

Following the August 13 discovery, investigators canvassed the area, reviewed video surveillance, and released images of the suspect to the public in an effort to identify the individual.

On August 30, 2025, at approximately 8:33 a.m., a suspicious person was observed standing across the street from the firehouse where all three previous incidents had occurred.

Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the individual was seen throwing items onto the firehouse’s front ramp. Police responded to the scene and detained the subject, later identified as Slater Chaia, who also uses multiple alias names and birthdates.

After consulting with Sgt. W. Norris, #2697, assigned to the Homeland Security Division Arson Task Force, Chaia was taken into custody and transported to Police Plaza for debriefing, then to the Department of Corrections.

Sgt. Norris positively identified Slater as the same individual seen on video surveillance placing the incendiary devices at the firehouse on August 13.

Slater has been charged with multiple offenses: two counts of possession of explosives or incendiary devices with intent to use, each carrying a potential penalty of up to 25 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine; five counts of manufacturing, possession, or distribution of a destructive device, each with the same potential penalty; and one count of reckless endangerment, carrying a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.



