Charles County Fair Announced That a New Code of Conduct and a Chaperone Policy Are in Effect

Anyone 17 Or Younger Must Be With A Chaperone Over 21 After 5 P.M.

The Charles County Fair announced that a new chaperone policy will take effect on July 1, 2025, in an effort to enhance safety for all visitors and volunteers. Under the new rule, anyone 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone at least 21 years old after 5 p.m. each day of the fair. Chaperones must show a valid government-issued photo ID, remain on the fairgrounds during the visit, and may supervise no more than five minors at a time. Guests 17 and older will also be required to present identification verifying their age before entering. Those found without proper supervision or identification may be denied entry or removed from the fairgrounds without refund.

In addition to the chaperone policy, the fair will strictly enforce a Code of Conduct to ensure a safe and family-friendly environment. Items such as firearms, fireworks, drugs, and vaping products are prohibited, along with disruptive behaviors like fighting, harassment, line breaking, or offensive attire. Bags and carry-in items will be allowed but are subject to inspection, and re-entry to the fairgrounds will not be permitted after 6 p.m. Fair organizers emphasized their ongoing commitment to providing a safe, enjoyable experience for all visitors, while reserving the right to revise or expand policies at any time.

The Charles County Fair provided the following message on their Facebook page and included their “Code of Conduct – ZERO Tolerance Policy”

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all our guests, the Charles County Fair is implementing a new Chaperone Policy beginning this year. Please review and share this important information as we strive to create a safe and enjoyable time for the entire community. The official policy will be tagged in the comments below or found online at www.charlescountyfair.com We can’t wait to see you in less than two weeks!

The safety of our guests and volunteers has always been our top priority at the Charles County Fair. We are committed to keeping the fair a place where guests of all ages can come together to enjoy everything our fair has to offer. We are thrilled that you have joined us today and we appreciate your cooperation in maintaining our safe, family-friendly environment.

As part of that commitment, we are implementing a chaperone policy, effective July 1, 2025. This policy applies to all guests on the Fair property.

Under the policy, all guests aged 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted to or remain on the grounds during the fair after 5pm local time until fair closes. Chaperones must present a valid government-issued photo ID with a date of birth at the gate to enter. One (1) chaperone may accompany no more than five (5) guests aged 17 or younger per day. In addition, the chaperone must accompany their party at entry, remain inside the grounds during their visit, and be available by phone throughout their stay. The Fair reserves the right to enforce the chaperone policy earlier on any given day. Guests aged 17 years or younger who are found inside the grounds unaccompanied by a chaperone who is not on the grounds and available by phone will be subject to ejection without refund.

Guests 17 years of age or older must be able to present a valid government-issued photo ID (Driver’s license, State-issued ID card, Passport, Military ID) with date of birth prior to park entry. If unable to verify proof of age, guests may be denied entry into the fair.

Parents, guardians, or chaperones are responsible for the behavior of their minor children under their supervision. Appropriate behavior and supervision are the responsibility of the parent / guardian / chaperone. The Fair does not assume any responsibility or liability for unattended minors. Parents / guardians / chaperones may be held legally liable for all acts of the children under their care.

Effective July 1, 2025. All bags, carry in items, and fanny packs are permitted and subject to security inspection.

No Grounds Re-Entry After 6 PM

The Charles County Fair is committed to Protecting the Fun by providing a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for all guests. To help us fulfill our commitment, we ask that you honor this Code of Conduct.

The following are not permitted on the Grounds and may result in removal from the Fair without a refund:

• Firearms, ammunition, knives, and weapons of any kind. Self-defense or restraining devices (e.g.,pepper spray, mace).

• Fireworks or other similarly explosive and/or flammable objects, smoke machines or fog machines.

• Smoking, vaping, and products that produce vapor or smoke. Smoking and vaping are Not permittedin any building. The use of Cannabis is prohibited.

• Line Breaking, including leaving and re-entering a line for any reason or place holding in line.

• Clothing with offensive language, obscene gestures/graphics, or nudity. Clothing that does not sufficiently cover undergarments. Face coverings that conceal identity.

• Family-oriented themed outfits/attire are permitted. Costumes that conceal identity are prohibited unless part of an approved entertainment program. Rides and attractions may also have additional restrictions on attire.

• Unruly or disruptive behavior that interferes with guests’ enjoyment of the Fair including running,the incitement of running, and blocking midways and exits.

• Acts or behavior that Fair management deems to be a safety concern or that interrupts fair operations or guests’ experience.

• Harassing/threatening behavior, sexual misconduct, or lewd behavior including inappropriateinteraction with Fair guests or associates.

• Fighting or physical aggression of any kind, including verbal assaults.

• Offensive language or gestures.

• Conduct deemed by The Fair to be inappropriate for the peace and good order of the Fair, guests, or associates, and which may adversely affect the safety of others.

• Theft of any kind.

• Selling Fair tickets, credentials, and other entitlements, or soliciting and distributing literature not sponsored by the Fair except where otherwise approved.

• Refusing to follow verbal or printed instructions or cooperate with Fair personnel or security.

• Entering restricted areas including but not limited to behind buildings or non-public areas andbehind-the-scenes areas. If you lose an item, report it to the Fair or Lost and Found.

• Unsolicited photography or video recording that disrupts a guest’s experience or interferes with Fair operations. Filming, regardless of device, secured or unsecure, is prohibited on most rides and attractions.

The Charles County Fair Inc. reserves the right to revise or modify this Code of Conduct with or without notice.