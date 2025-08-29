Cryer’s Back Road Inn Announces Closure of Ball Field After Decades of Memories

Cryer’s Back Road Inn made the following announcement.

“To all who love softball in Southern Maryland. It is with heavy heart that we at Cryer’s Back Road Inn must announce the closure of the ballfield adjacent to the business and on which so many great softball memories have taken place.

We do not own the property and the ownership of the land on which it sits have decided to put the land back into use as a part of their family farm. While we respect their wishes, it makes it no less painful to see this historic and deep cultural connection to Compton and Southern Maryland come to such a rapid close.

Take some time and come enjoy a remaining playoff game like the young men’s on Sept 16th and of course the always fun Clements Cuties on Sept 13th. There may be a pop-up ‘farewell’ game or two so keep your eyes here for info. Come reminisce about all those beautiful, joyful times spent playing and watching games on Cryer’s ‘Field of Dreams’.”

Photo credit to Deb Pierce and please feel free to reply with any favorite personal pics taken on this field..