Three of Six Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks in St. Mary’s County

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at approximately 3 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of covert alcohol compliance checks at licensed establishments across the county.

The operation involved a 20-year-old Confidential Informant (CI) from the Sheriff’s Office, who was dressed in jeans and a t-shirt. The CI was directed to enter each business and attempt to order an alcoholic beverage to test compliance with state alcohol laws.

The CI was accompanied by Deputy Alex Sams and Sergeant Robert Merritt of the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division. Both deputies wore civilian attire and observed all transactions.

A total of six businesses were visited during the operation. Of those, three passed the compliance check by requesting identification from the CI. However, three businesses failed to request ID and sold alcohol to the underage individual.

The three businesses that failed the compliance check are:

Stoney’s at Clarkes Landings 24580 Clarkes Landing Lane, Hollywood, MD

Hacienda Los Guayabos 19661 Three Notch Rd., Lexington Park, MD

Tia’s Cantina 23415 Three Notch Road, California, MD

The following establishments complied with Maryland law by verifying the CI’s age and refusing to sell alcohol to an underage individual:

Pax River Ale House 46590 Corporate Drive, Lexington Park, MD

Pier450 48342 Wynne Road, Ridge, MD

Ruddy Duck Seafood Grill & Ale House 16800 Piney Point Road, Piney Point, MD

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to protecting the health and safety of our youth by ensuring compliance with state laws regarding the sale of alcohol. Establishments are reminded to always verify identification before selling alcoholic beverages.