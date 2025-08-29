Waldorf Shoppers Food Store on List of Maryland Locations Set to Close in October 2025

Shoppers Food has announced an additional four Maryland stores set to close by mid-October of 2025.

2286 Middlesex, 1200 Eastern Blvd., Essex, MD 2339 New Carrollton, 7790 Riverdale Rd., New Carrollton, MD 2349/2414 Waldorf, 1170 W. Smallwood Dr., Waldorf, MD 2374 Westminster, 551 Jermor Ln., Westminster, MD

The company did not give a reason for the closures.

This location is no stranger to its sudden closures. In December 2019, UNFI sold the location to McKay’s Food and Pharmacy, though the store continued to operate under the Shoppers name and branding. It then closed in 2021 under McKay’s ownership before Shoppers later returned and re-opened in June of 2023.