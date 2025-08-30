18-Year-Old From Great Mills Faces Gun Charges After Home Search

Kashif Delouis Dyson Jr., 18, of Great Mills, was arrested on August 27, 2025, following the execution of a search and seizure warrant in Lexington Park. According to court documents, Dyson has been charged with three misdemeanor offenses: possession of a firearm by a minor, wearing or carrying a handgun, and wearing or carrying a loaded handgun.

Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant at a residence on Stoney Brook Court. Upon entering the home, officers located Dyson inside and confirmed his identity through a detective and other deputies on the scene. Authorities stated that Dyson was already known to law enforcement due to an active arrest warrant related to previous firearm allegations.

During the search of the property, deputies discovered a black bookbag hidden beneath a shed. Inside the bag, they found a tan and black AR-style pistol loaded with approximately nineteen rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Due to Dyson’s age—he turned 18 in May 2025—he is legally prohibited from possessing regulated firearms under Maryland law. He was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Court records show Dyson appeared before a judge on August 28, 2025, for a bond review hearing and was ordered to be held without bond. His next scheduled court date is on September 29, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

The charges he faces are:

Possession of a firearm by a minor

Handgun on person

Loaded handgun on person