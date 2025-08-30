Man Flown to Trauma Center After Intentionally Striking Utility Pole in Great Mills

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, at approximately 2:15 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Indian Bridge Road in Great Mills, for the reported suicide attempt and motor vehicle collision.

911 callers reported a male had threatened suicide and was last known to be in this area, additional 911 callers then reported the crash with one occupant being unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a utility pole with the operator suffering serious injuries.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command was already launched and leaving Piney Point when they were requested to transport the victim.

Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the 28-year-old male to an area trauma center with serious injuries to the head/upper body.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are handling the incident.

Extended delays are to be expected due to the utility pole being completely cut in half. Avoid the area and use Flat Iron Road and Indian Bridge Road as detours.

