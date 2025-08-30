No Injuries Reported, Two Rescued After 40 Foot Yacht Catches Fire in St. Mary’s River

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, at approximately 1:17 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the area of the St. Mary’s River and Potomac River, for the reported open water rescue with a vessel on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported two subjects were in the water with a 40ft boat on fire.

Crews from St. Mary’s County, Calvert and Virginia responded to the scene with multiple callers reporting a 40ft Viking yacht named “Osprey” was on fire with two occupants in the water with unknown injuries.

Firefighters from Ridge and Second District Volunteer Fire Departments arrived on the scene to confirm a vessel fully engulfed in flames, with both occupants accounted for after being rescued from the water from Good Samaritans and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Maryland State Aviation Command self-launched with Trooper 7 due to possible report of both patients suffering burns.

Trooper 7 landed nearby at the Piney Point Elementary School where the flight medics were transported to the scene and found both patients were reporting no injuries, both later signed care refusal forms on scene.

The Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Coast Guard are investigating. The occupants reported hearing noises before smoke and fire became visible. The boat is currently registered to a Yacht Club located in Washington D.C.

