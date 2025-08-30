Maryland State Police Boosting Enforcement Efforts for a Safer Labor Day 2025

The Maryland State Police urge all motorists to prioritize safety during Labor Day weekend and to avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving to protect yourself and others on the road.

Maryland State Troopers from all 23 barracks across the state will conduct high-visibility patrols from Friday, August 29 to Sunday, August 31.

The State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team – a specialized unit trained to identify impaired drivers—will also work to reduce impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.

Maryland State Police initiatives are designed to prevent dangerous driving behaviors and to save lives. Initiatives can include partnering with allied law enforcement and state agencies to provide enforcement and community outreach via social media. Among the planned initiatives:

Eastern Region : Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 13, 301, 50, 404, Maryland Route 413, and throughout their respective counties.

: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 13, 301, 50, 404, Maryland Route 413, and throughout their respective counties. Central Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo, and Westminster barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along Interstates 495, 70, Maryland 210, and throughout their respective counties.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo, and Westminster barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along Interstates 495, 70, Maryland 210, and throughout their respective counties. Western Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown, and McHenry barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 40, 65, Interstates 81, 70, and throughout their respective counties.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown, and McHenry barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 40, 65, Interstates 81, 70, and throughout their respective counties. Northern Region: Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway, and North East barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Route 40, Maryland 272, areas known to have a higher number of impaired driving crashes and throughout their respective counties.

Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway, and North East barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Route 40, Maryland 272, areas known to have a higher number of impaired driving crashes and throughout their respective counties. Southern Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis, Glen Burnie, La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Route 50, Interstates 97, 695 and throughout their respective counties.

Increased enforcement efforts are funded by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office. The SPIDRE Team is funded by a grant from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.