Maryland State Police Arrest Bowie Man Following Alleged Armed Road Rage Incident

Maryland State Police arrested a Bowie man and seized multiple firearms following an alleged felony assault with a firearm on Central Avenue in Prince George’s County.

The accused is identified as Justus McDougal, 24, of Bowie, Maryland. McDougal was arrested yesterday and criminally charged with first- and second-degree assault, using a firearm during a felony crime, loaded handgun in a vehicle and other related charges.

McDougal was transported to the Prince George’s County Division of Corrections where he was released on bond.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. on August 7, 2025, the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack received an emergency call from a motorist who advised another motorist pointed a firearm at them while traveling on Central Avenue in the area of Landover Road in Prince George’s County.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crimes Initiative initiated an investigation and identified McDougal as the suspect.

Yesterday, the Maryland State Police served a search warrant at McDougal’s residence in Bowie. A handgun, AR-pistol without serial numbers, high-capacity magazines, and additional evidence were seized during the authorized search.

McDougal attempted to destroy his phone during the execution of the search warrant and was arrested without further incident.

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways.

