Firefighters from Throughout Southern Maryland Battling Large Woods Fire in Charles County

On Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 3:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of 10560 Bluff Point Road in Nanjemoy, for the reported large woods fire.

At the same time, Stafford County and King George’s County 911 Centers advised they were also receiving multiple 911 callers reporting a large fire visible from the water.

Crews arrived in the area to reported at least 2 to 3 acres on fire and advised they did not have control of the fire and requested additional units and crews.

As of 4:55 p.m., firefighters reported at least 6 acres on fire and spreading – Firefighters from Charles, Prince George’s, Calvert, and St. Mary’s County are responding or operating on the scene, along with Maryland Forestry who responded with heavy equipment to assist.

No known injuries reported.

Avoid Bluff Point Road, Walters Landing Road and Tayloes Neck Road due to the large amount of fire apparatus approaching the scene. DO NOT RUN OVER HOSE LINES.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby to pick up a Fire Chief, and is circling the area overhead to assist firefighters.