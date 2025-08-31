UPDATE: Over 20 Departments Respond to 14+Acre Brush Fire in Charles County

UPDATE 8/31/2025: Forestry crews remain on scene – Firefighters operated for over 8 hours on an approximate 14+ acre brush fire off of Bluff Point Road in Nanjemoy, MD.

Maryland DNR / Forestry responded with several pieces of heavy equipment along with private dozers and skid steers to assist firefighters to cut fire lines around the burning area.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 land nearby to pick up Hughesville Fire Chief to provide an aerial view of the fire. CCSO’s Drone also assisted.

This fire brought resources from over 22 departments from Maryland and Virginia, Including King George, NDW Dahlgren, St. Mary’s, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s County.



On Saturday, August 30, 2025, at 3:10 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of 10560 Bluff Point Road in Nanjemoy, for the reported large woods fire.

At the same time, Stafford County and King George’s County 911 Centers advised they were also receiving multiple 911 callers reporting a large fire visible from the water.

Crews arrived in the area to reported at least 2 to 3 acres on fire and advised they did not have control of the fire and requested additional units and crews.

As of 4:55 p.m., firefighters reported at least 6 acres on fire and spreading – Firefighters from Charles, Prince George’s, Calvert, and St. Mary’s County are responding or operating on the scene, along with Maryland Forestry who responded with heavy equipment to assist.

No known injuries reported.

Avoid Bluff Point Road, Walters Landing Road and Tayloes Neck Road due to the large amount of fire apparatus approaching the scene. DO NOT RUN OVER HOSE LINES.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby to pick up a Fire Chief, and is circling the area overhead to assist firefighters.

