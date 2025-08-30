Strangles Outbreak Alert: Maryland Department of Agriculture Warns of Significant Outbreak

Strangles Outbreak Alert: The Maryland horse community is currently experiencing a significant outbreak of Strangles, a highly contagious upper respiratory disease of horses. Multiple facilities across the state have confirmed positive cases.

These affected sites are under quarantine to restrict horse movement and prevent further spread of the disease.

Strict biosecurity measures and prompt recognition of clinical signs are essential to control the outbreak. If you suspect a horse may be showing signs of Strangles, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Strangles is a highly contagious bacterial disease of the upper respiratory tract in equids. It is caused by Streptococcus equi equi. Strangles is one of the most common infectious diseases of horses worldwide. Transmission occurs via direct contact with infected horses or with contaminated equipment or clothing.

About Strangles

Strangles in horses is an infection caused by Streptococcus equi subspecies equi and spread through direct contact with other equids or contaminated surfaces. Horses that aren’t showing clinical signs can harbor and spread the bacteria, and recovered horses remain contagious for at least six weeks, with the potential to cause outbreaks long-term.

Infected horses can exhibit a variety of clinical signs:

Fever

Swollen and/or abscessed lymph nodes

Nasal discharge

Coughing or wheezing

Muscle swelling

Difficulty swallowing

A vaccine is available but not always effective. Biosecurity measures of quarantining new horses at a facility and maintaining high standards of hygiene and disinfecting surfaces can help lower the risk of outbreak or contain one when it occurs. For more information about Strangles, biosecurity and disinfecting tips, please click the pictures below

