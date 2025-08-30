Lexington Park Man Charged After Trespassing and Theft Incident at Walmart

Craig Andrew Kennedy, 61, of Lexington Park, is facing multiple misdemeanor charges following an incident at the Walmart located on Miramar Way in California, St. Mary’s County. The charges include trespassing, theft, resisting arrest, and carrying a concealed weapon, according to court documents filed in District Court for St. Mary’s County.

The incident occurred on August 25, 2025. Trooper Oliva Flores of the Maryland State Police responded to a report of trespassing at the Walmart location. Upon arrival, the store’s manager stated that an older white male, later identified as Kennedy, had allegedly stolen a bottle of vanilla extract and fled the scene. The manager also reported that Kennedy had been issued a notice not to trespass the day before by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court records, Kennedy was located shortly afterward walking northbound near the Hobby Lobby parking lot. When approached by law enforcement, Kennedy allegedly denied having been inside Walmart and claimed he was simply walking by. Officers noted a strong odor of alcohol on Kennedy and observed signs of impairment.

During a brief interaction, Kennedy reportedly raised his hands voluntarily when asked if he was armed. As Trooper Flores attempted to detain him, Kennedy allegedly reached toward his right hip, revealing a large concealed black Bowie knife. Officers on the scene quickly restrained Kennedy, and the weapon was secured. A further search allegedly revealed a bottle of Walmart’s “Great Value” brand vanilla extract in Kennedy’s pocket.

Another store manager later told police that he witnessed Kennedy placing two bottles of vanilla extract—one of a national brand and one Walmart brand—into his pockets. According to the statement, Kennedy returned one item but walked past all points of sale with the other in his possession. Surveillance footage reportedly confirmed the sequence of events.

Kennedy was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. He has been charged with the following six misdemeanors:

Trespassing on private property

False statement to an officer

Failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order

Resisting or interfering with arrest

Carrying a concealed dangerous weapon

Theft of property valued under $100

Kennedy was released on his own recognizance the following day. His case remains open, with a court date scheduled for September 25, 2025, at the St. Mary’s District Court.

