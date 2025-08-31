One Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Two Pedestrians and Big Dogs Paradise Building

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, at approximately 1:52 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Big Dogs Paradise located at 28765 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision involving pedestrians and the structure.

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle struck two pedestrians and then the building, with unknown injuries reported.

Crews arrived on the scene to find no major damage to the structure, no entrapment, and reported two patients to be evaluated.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to transport a 63-year-old female who suffered a serious injury which required First Responders to apply a tourniquet to the victim.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the collision.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.