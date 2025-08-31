Large Amish Funeral Procession Set for Monday Morning, September 1st, 2025

There will be a large Amish funeral for a young man that passed by drowning.

The funeral is scheduled for Monday, September 1st, from 10:00 a.m., to 12:00 p.m.

The funeral procession will be leaving the Hertzler farm on Bowling/Kentucky Avenue and traveling onto Trinity Church at 12:00 p.m., then heading up Trinity to Ryceville Road for the burial on Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville.

There will be a number of Amish buggies traveling those roadways during that time. Please spread the word to use caution in those areas on Monday.

County Roads will be placing signage today, Sunday Augist 31st, 2025, with one road sign on Kentucky Avenue coming off Rt 6 and one in the middle of the median in the three way intersection of Bowling /Trinity / Kentucky Ave.

Please use caution, patience, and be respectful.