California Man Arrested at Leonardtown Courthouse for Property Damage and Disturbance

Daniel Isaiah Garrison, 22, of California, was arrested on August 28, 2025, at the St. Mary’s County District Court after allegedly damaging property and resisting law enforcement officers during a disturbance at the courthouse.

According to court documents, Garrison began yelling in a back conference room near Courtroom 2 at approximately 10:30 a.m. His actions prompted courthouse bailiffs to investigate the commotion. When they arrived, they observed that Garrison had allegedly slammed a conference room door into a wall, causing damage to the drywall. The damage was estimated to be less than $1,000.

As bailiffs attempted to take Garrison into custody, he reportedly resisted arrest and began pushing one of the officers, identified as Bailiff Parris. Garrison continued to yell and cause a disturbance while officers tried to place him in handcuffs. He was eventually transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for processing.

Garrison has been formally charged with the following misdemeanors:

Malicious Destruction of Property Valued Less Than $1,000

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting or Interfering with Arrest

He was released the same day on his own recognizance. A court date is scheduled for October 6, 2025, in St. Mary’s County District Court.

The arresting officer is Deputy Vincent Pontorno of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

