Cynthia Lynn Wright, 65, of Great Mills, MD, passed away at her home on August 24, 2025, with her loving family by her side.

Born on August 8, 1960, in Key West, FL, she was the first child born to the late William Bruce Wright and Helen Elaine (Short) Wright.

At the young age of 13, Cindy was paralyzed after a misdiagnosis of a spinal abnormality that left her paralyzed and bound to a wheelchair for the remainder of her life. Despite the challenges she faced, she never felt sorry for herself and always had a can-do attitude. She learned to drive and managed to accomplish many things, including graduating from Great Mills High School in 1979 followed by her graduation from St. Mary’s College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts. She was an artist by nature and enjoyed painting. She had many shows at the Northend Art gallery in Leonardtown in her day. She dedicated her career to education, serving as an IT professor with the College of Southern Maryland until her retirement. She was deeply committed to her students and colleagues, leaving a legacy of encouragement, wisdom, and inspiration.

She was a member of Lexington Park Baptist Church, where she found fellowship, strength, and purpose. Cindy was also the Miss Wheelchair Maryland from 1978-1979. She enjoyed watching the Star Trek series and loved all cats and dogs. In 2003, in a calendar sponsored by Christopher Reeves, her “Pumpkin on Oil” painting appeared as the cover for October. Cindy also enjoyed travelling, especially her trip with her sister, Sharon, to London and Paris.

Cindy is survived by her sisters; Sharon Jean Gonzalez (Abel) of Great Mills, MD, Rebecca Ann Hall (Tommy) of Seymour, TN, Deborah Elaine Welsh of PA; and honorary sister Heather Watson (Ed) of Leonardtown, MD; Brothers Tommy Hall of Tennessee, Brian B-nasty of Mount Airy MD, nieces and nephews: Wesley Morris of Leonardtown, MD, Abreeonna Gonzalez (Tyler Dent) of Great Mills, MD, Kyle Morris (Kayla Lowe) of California, MD, Lauren Delabrer (Johnny) of NC, Tyler Morris (Jordan) of Arlington, VA, Alexis Gonzalez of Great Mills, MD, Abel (Tony) Gonzalez of Great Mills, MD, William Warren (Kristen) of Mount Airy, MD, Michael Warren (Kaitlyn) of Clarksville, TN, Crystal Thompson of Daphne, AL, Timmy Thompson of Daphne, AL , Casey Curley, Jordan Welsh of Great Mills, MD, Morgan Welsh of PA, Jarred Welsh (Heather)of North Fork, VA.; and extended family and friends. She preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 4, 2025 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Pastor Chris Whetlor at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road Leonardtown, MD 20650. Burial will be private, as she will be laid to rest with her parents at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Mary’s Animal Welfare League (SMAWL), P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.