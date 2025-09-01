Rosalyn Russell Hurry, 99, of Morganza, Maryland, passed away peacefully on August 25, 2025.

Born on June 20, 1926, in Morganza, Maryland, Rosalyn was the beloved daughter of William Lee Russell and Catherine Estelle (Abell) Russell. She enjoyed spending her youth on the family farm and recounted helping her mother and Grandma Willy bake three double layer chocolate cakes each week and sending one to the Priest and Sisters at St. Joseph’s Church.

She attended St. Joseph’s Church School from 1’st to 8’th Grades and gave the Commencement Speech at Graduation. She graduated from Margaret Brent High School and then was employed as a secretary serving the Social Services Department and Draft Board.

Rosalyn married James Raley Hurry on October 6, 1945, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and they spent many wonderful years of happiness, love, and companionship together. Alongside her late husband, Rosalyn dedicated over 30 years to running Hurry’s Store in Clements, where she and her husband raised their children upstairs and in the store. Upon retirement they moved to their farm in Morganza which was two farms over from her childhood home.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Hurry (Linda) of Mechanicsville, MD, her grandchildren; Ross Hurry (Crystal), Brooks Hurry, Haidee Kolb, Michael Hurry, Jr., and great grandson Harrison Hurry. Rosalyn was preceded in death by her husband, James, her parents, William and Catherine, and her children, James R. Hurry, Jr. (Carole) (Kate), Mary Rosalyn Hurry Dusch (Gerry) Rita C. Hurry Dusch, brothers William Austin Rusell, Walter Fedalis Russell, Richard Ignatuis Russell, Louis Lee Russell, James Lambert Russell and sisters Anne Helene Hoffman, Dorothy Theresa Shavatt and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, from 5-7 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, in Leonardtown, MD with prayers being recited at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to A.C.T.S., P.O. Box 54, Bushwood, MD 20618 and/or St. Mary’s Hospice, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

