Tommie Joe Cavin, Sr of Long Beach in St. Leonard, MD passed away peacefully at Washington Hospital Center on August 24, 2025 surrounded by his family.

He was born October 3, 1938 in Wilkesboro, NC to Winnie Bishop Cavin and William Francis Cavin. He attended school in Caldwell County, NC and graduated high

school in 1957. He then joined the US Army, serving 3 years, with 1 year in Seoul, Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1960.

He then worked with the family business, Virginia Lumber Company in St. Leonard, MD, for 23 years. When the business closed, he began a second career at Compliance Corporation at NESEA in St. Mary’s County, MD, and retired after 23 more years.

Tommie was preceded in death by his brothers, Max Cavin and Hoyt Cavin, and

two of his sisters, Archie McNeil and Barbara Williams, all of Caldwell County, NC. He

is survived by another sister, Linda Melton of Hudson, NC, his wife of 65 years, Nina H.

Cavin, and three children, Tommie (Jody) Cavin, Jr of St. Leonard, MD, Mark Cavin of

Denver, CO, and Juliana Lee (Ben) of Atlanta, GA. He is also survived by five

grandchildren, Erica Cavin of Mechanicsville, MD, Melissa Cavin of Benedict, MD, Felix

Lee of Glasgow, Scotland, Olivia Lee and Cecilia Lee of Atlanta, GA, as well as many

nieces and nephews.

Tommie loved gardening, fishing, old movies, reading (especially world history),

and cooking. His stuffed shrimp, crab cakes, and homemade cole slaw were always

greatly appreciated by his friends and family. He was a loving husband, father, and

grandfather, and leaves behind many good friends and neighbors, and he will be greatly

missed.

There will be a graveside service on September 13, 2025 at 11:00 am at Christ

Episcopal Church in Port Republic, MD with a reception to follow in the parish hall. In

lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church, 3100 Broomes Island Road,

Port Republic, MD 20676.