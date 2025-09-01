Patrick D. Keller, age 56, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Born on May 10, 1969, in Washington, D.C., Patrick was the beloved son of the late Daniel and Kathleen Keller.

Patrick dedicated more than three decades of his life to public service. He retired as a Sergeant with the Metropolitan Police Department in 2019 after 30 years of service. Soon after, he continued his law enforcement career with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a Deputy Sheriff until his retirement in 2023.

In 2025, Patrick married the love of his life, Laura, in a beautiful waterfront ceremony. Together they made their home in Hollywood, Maryland, where Patrick enjoyed retirement surrounded by the things he loved most: the outdoors, family gatherings, spending time with his dogs Cara and Grace, and cheering on the Redskins while watching boats pass along the river.

Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Kathleen Keller. He is survived by his devoted wife, Laura Keller; his sister, Kimberly Keller (Patrick Chervenak); his children, Faith Keller (Steven), Daniel Keller, Renee Smith (Roger), and Amanda Dean; and his cherished granddaughters, Delainey and Everleigh.

A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the Prince Frederick Rescue Squad in Prince Frederick, Maryland.