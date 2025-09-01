Veronica Marie Johnson, “V”, age 51, of Hollywood, MD passed away on August 21, 2025 surrounded by her family.

Born January 28, 1974 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Donna Marie (Lawrence) Emerson and Ronald Richard Emerson Sr.

Veronica was a lifelong Saint Mary’s County resident who graduated from Chopticon High School in 1992. She later graduated from The University of Maryland in 2001 with her Master of Management and then went on to obtain her MBA from Florida Institute of Technology in 2014. Veronica was pursuing her Doctor of Business Administration. She married her devoted husband, Wade Johnson, on July 16, 2016, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, MD.

Veronica began her accomplished career of 23 years with the Department of the Navy in 2002 as a Program Manager for PMA-299. Most notably, for the past 19 years she served as the Supervisory Financial Manager and Assistant Program Executive Officer of Business and Financial Management for Naval Air Systems Command PEO(T) Tactical Air Programs. Veronica was a well-respected leader and sought after mentor who was often selected for special projects that were later replicated in other PEO programs.

Throughout her life Veronica was an avid softball player, involved with various teams including Ryce Electric, Here for the Beer Co-ed, Cryer’s Back Road Inn, Tippett’s Texaco & Captain Sam’s. Over the last 10 years her interests expanded to include participating in shuffleboard and cornhole leagues with a brief stint in 10-ball billiards.

In addition to her competitive nature and sports career, she was a passionate supporter of several community outreach initiatives. Veronica was an influential advocate for the Clements Cuties Foundation serving as an announcer for the annual Cuties softball game as well as assisting with fundraising and advertising efforts. In 2022 Veronica was selected as the Cryer’s Back Road Inn Mardi Gras Queen. Veronica was involved in the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary over the last few years, coordinating several fundraising efforts and online auctions.

One of her most treasured ways to volunteer was through organizing the Angel Tree for Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church of Newtowne each Christmas. Every year while preparing for Angel Tree gift deliveries, Veronica would turn the three-car garage into “Santa’s Workshop” for organizing, tagging, and wrapping all of the gifts to ensure each child was taken care of. Veronica was a devout Catholic who firmly believed in giving back to others and showing kindness.

Veronica loved to craft and scrapbook. She was so appreciative of the renovation project that her husband Wade completed to bring her craft room dreams to fruition. Veronica was always ready to whip up any project on her Cricut at a minute’s notice. She pushed herself to create a business page for her work and orders – “Mayberry Crafts and Gifts”- and rented out a spot in Shepherd’s Old Field Market to sell her handmade cards. She was especially excited to make projects for the Johnson family parties and children’s school activities.

Always planning the next trip, Veronica was the go-to “travel agent” for her friends and travel companions. She was known to create elaborate travel itineraries researching the best excursions, restaurants, and travel tips. Veronica selflessly enjoyed being the planner for those who traveled with her. Some trips that she would reminisce on included frequent returns to her and Wade’s honeymoon spot at Sanibel Island, Napa Valley hot air ballooning with her daughter, and her cruise to Alaska with her husband and treasured friends.

Above all, Veronica was an amazing mother to her children and immensely proud of all of their accomplishments. She was a fierce protector, advocate, and voice of reason always available for support. Veronica pushed each of her children to pursue their interests and supported them wholeheartedly. Whether it was a horse show, softball, football, or lacrosse game, or a band concert in Baltimore – she was putting in the miles to be present.

Veronica was especially thankful for the life she led with her husband, Wade. Their relationship was one built to last a lifetime and exemplified true devotion and eternal bliss. Veronica and Wade were each other’s biggest supporters and loved each other dearly.

Veronica is survived by her husband Wade Johnson; her children Olivia Stallings (Jonathan) of Louisburg, NC, Jarrett Higgs of Hollywood, MD, Rebecca Johnson (Jacob) of Lexington Park, MD, and Nathan Johnson of Hollywood, MD; her siblings Ritchie Tippett (Sharon) of Lexington Park, MD, Vicki Ryce (Micky) of Leonardtown, MD, Joe Mike Tippett of Mechanicsville, MD, and Ron Emerson Jr of Spartanburg, SC. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 3, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with prayers recited at 7:00 pm at the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Catholic mass will be celebrated by Father Ted Hegnauer on Thursday, September 4, at 10:00am at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, Morganza, MD. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jarrett Higgs and Nathan Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Stallings, Jacob Carr, Ritchie Tippett, Joe Mike Tippett, Ron Emerson Jr, Benny Johnson, Ashley Johnson, and Grant Johnson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary by emailing [email protected]. Additional contributions may be made to Hospice of Saint Mary’s at https://giving.medstarhealth.org/medstarhealth/get-involved/donate/hospice.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.