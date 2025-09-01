Robert “Rob” Sutor, 48, of Hollywood, MD, formerly from Darien, IL, passed away on August 24, 2025 in Hollywood, MD. Born on April 1, 1977 in Rabka, Poland, he was the loving son of Jozefa Sutor and Wladyslaw Sutor of Princeton, IL. Rob was the loving husband of Brandy Tennyson Sutor whom he married in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD on July 11, 2005. Rob is survived by his children Owen Sutor, Evan Sutor, and Alex Sutor all of Hollywood, MD. Brother Marek Sutor (Anna) of Plainfield, IL, and sister in law Erin Johnson (Brad) of Hollywood, MD. Nieces and nephews Celine Sutor of Plainfield, IL, Danny Sutor of Plainfield, IL, Wesley Johnson, of Hollywood, MD and Caroline Johnson, Hollywood, MD.

He graduated from Marie Curie High School in 1996, and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Illinois in 2001. Rob was a Aerospace Engineer for the Department of Defense for 24 years.

He moved from Chicago, IL, to St. Mary’s County, MD in September 2001.

Rob enjoyed woodworking, drone flying, working with his sons on engineering projects, watching his boys play sports, and was a fan of the Washington Commanders .

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 27, 2025 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Service of Remembrance from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Real Life Church, Mechanicsville, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Todd Crofford officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Owen Sutor, Evan Sutor, Tyler Ellis, Marek Sutor, Josh Bohmann, Brad Johnson, Marek Dudek, and Arty Sulka. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alex Sutor, and Wesley Johnson.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s or the Hollywood Vol. Fire Dept.

