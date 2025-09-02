Longtime County Resident and Buffalo Owner Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Buffalo in Hollywood

On Monday, September 1, 2025, at approximately 6:35 p.m., emergency medical services responded to the 25000 block of Allston Lane in Hollywood, for the reported traumatic injuries.

911 callers reported a 83-year-old male was struck by a buffalo with severe bleeding to the leg, with the 911 Dispatchers providing bleeding control instructions.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the patient conscious alert and breathing with a leg injury and requested a helicopter to transport the victim.

The patient was transported by ambulance to the awaiting Trooper 7 at the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood, and transported the man to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Family have reported he is doing okay and in good spirits!