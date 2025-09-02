CH-53K Heavy Lift Helicopter Completes Transport of F-35B from NAS Patuxent River to South Carolina

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, MD.: A CH-53K heavy lift helicopter transported an inoperable F-35B Lightning II airframe from Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland to Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, South Carolina on Aug. 27.

The King Stallion helicopter was flown by a Marine aircrew from Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 461, MCAS New River, North Carolina.

The F-35, known as BF-1, was the first F-35 to perform a vertical landing. It was without its mission and propulsion systems, outer wings, or additional equipment and will be used as a permanent static display at MCAS Beaufort.

“This mission’s success exemplifies the professionalism, commitment, and capability that exists at HMH-461,” said Commanding Officer of HMH-461, Lt. Col. Bagley. “I am incredibly proud of the team here and extremely grateful for the support and collaboration that occurred between each group, station, agency, and program office that played a role.”



According to Bagley, the coordination between organizations was essential to making the mission a success.

“As extraordinary as it may have seemed, this was just another day for the squadron,” he said.

Col. Kate Fleeger is program manager for the H-53 Heavy Lift Helicopters Program Office (PMA-261).

“The aircraft completed the lift of the 22,000-pound F-35B with ample power margin and range, underscoring how the platform provides unmatched support to joint operations,” said Fleeger.

This is the second time the CH-53K has been used to transport an F-35 that was destined for usage after required flight test activities.

“Although the helicopter only reached IOC in April 2022, the King Stallion has already been used multiple times to execute its Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel (TRAP) mission,” said Fleeger. TRAP is one of the core missions of the CH-53K.

HMH-461 self-supported on this trip by using a second CH-53K from the squadron to refuel via Air-Delivered Ground Refueling (ADGR).

“The CH-53K is not merely an upgrade of the CH-53E,” said Bagley, “it represents a fundamental shift in how Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadrons can enable warfighting concepts like distributed aviation operations and maritime operations in a contested environment.”

“This is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that we have been called upon to complete a mission that only this aircraft can undertake,” he added. “This squadron remains ready and eager for the opportunity to provide this critical capability wherever it is needed most.”

