‘Women on the Water’ Fishing and Boating Workshop Welcomes Beginner Anglers and Paddlers

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is hosting “Women on the Water,” a free introductory workshop on boating and fishing for women and girls 12 and older, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 11, at Sandy Point State Park. While designed for women and girls, this program is open to anyone 12 and older.

Registration will open September 4 at 9 a.m. through the “Women on the Water” event page. Participants will receive information about boating opportunities followed by fishing and kayaking instruction in a social, group setting. Department staff will provide fishing gear and teach the basics of fish identification, rigging a rod, and casting techniques.

Following instruction on land, participants can take to the water in a kayak, which will be provided along with required safety equipment. Kayak instructors will teach the basics and guide participants onto Mezick Pond for an evening of paddling and fishing. Participants who prefer to stay ashore can practice casting into the pond.

Anglers aged 16 and older must possess a Chesapeake Bay and Coastal Sport Fish License prior to attending if they wish to fish in the pond. Licensing will not be available at the event. Fishing licenses can be purchased on the MD Outdoors website, at DNR service centers, or at sport license agent retailers.

Anyone with questions should check the event page or contact Donna Morrow at [email protected].