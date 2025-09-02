Man Flown to Trauma Center After Accident Involving Circular Saw in Lexington Park

On Monday, September 1, 2025, at approximately 2:59 p.m., emergency medical services responded to the 48000 block of Helen Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported Hemorrhage/Lacerations.

911 callers reported a 40-year-old male suffered traumatic injuries to the hand after an accident involving a circular saw with serious bleeding.

While emergency medical services responded to the scene, the caller reported the patient was feeling light headed.

A short time after EMS arrived on the scene, a helicopter was requested to transport the patient.

The ambulance met a medic unit from NAS Patuxent River while enroute to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood, where they met with the awaiting Flight medics on Trooper 7.

Trooper 7 transported the patient to the MedStar Union Memorial Hospital with a serious right hand injury reported as a “degloving”.