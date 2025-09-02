Opening Night Productions Presents “What Was Done” in September 2025

The past comes back to haunt the present when Opening Night Productions presents Jack L.B. Gohn’s powerful “What Was Done,” opening Friday, Sept. 5 at the Indian Head Black Box Theatre, 4185 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head, MD 20640.

Performances are Friday-Sunday, Sept. 5-14, with curtain times of 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, and may be purchased at www.openingnightproductions.org or www.indianheadblackbox.com. For group rates of 10 or more, call 410-535-2144 or 410-610-6943.

Featured in the cast are Jonie McCright (Deirdre Hawkins), Justin McCright (Selby Kelton), Robert Sebo (Dracey Weeks), Joanne Fuesel (Hunter Weeks Kelton), Pierre Walters (Alex Hawkins) and Derrell Gross Jr. (Kibuka Hawkins). The production is directed by Rick Thompson.

“What Was Done” is the story of Deirdre Hawkins, a White historian who in 1978 Southern Maryland is researching her dissertation on lynchings in Maryland. She visits the site where the last lynching occurred in 1933, and finds a story that reaches back to the 1840s and forward to her present day of 1978. It will turn out to involve her uncle, her in-laws, her Black civil rights worker boyfriend and their 14-year old son. The story, once uncovered, forces momentous decisions regarding allegiances, attitudes and reconciliation.

Opening Night Productions is a community theatre group that specializes in producing new plays by playwrights in Maryland, especially Southern Maryland.