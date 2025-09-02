Maryland’s 2025 Archery Deer Season Opens September 5

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will open the archery hunting season for white-tailed and sika deer on Sept. 5. The season runs through Jan. 31, 2026 with several breaks for muzzleloader and firearms season.

In addition, the fourth annual Primitive Deer Hunt Days from Feb. 2 – 4, 2026 offer archers using vertical longbows and vertical recurve bows a few more days afield.

Multiple Sundays are open to archery hunting in most counties, including on some public lands. Hunters should consult the 2025-2026 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping for additional information on specific dates and closures in their region.

“As the weather cools and leaves begin to change color, hunters in Maryland have a great opportunity to get outdoors with archery equipment in hand,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “The archery season is the first chance a deer hunter gets in the 2025-26 season to pursue a deer and be a vital part of deer management in Maryland.”



The antlerless archery white-tailed deer bag limits differ between deer management regions . In Region A, comprising Western Maryland, up to two antlerless white-tailed deer may be harvested during archery season, and no more than two total for all weapon seasons combined. Only one antlerless white-tailed deer per day may be harvested in Region A. An additional antlerless white-tailed deer may be harvested in Region A during the Primitive Deer Hunt Days.

In Region B, the antlerless white-tailed deer archery limit is 15, except for in the Urban/Suburban Deer Management Zone, where the archery antlerless limit is now unlimited. This zone comprises Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties.

The statewide antlered white-tailed deer bag limit is two with no more than one taken in any weapon season. A single Bonus Antlered Deer Stamp may be purchased to allow a hunter to harvest two antlered deer in the same weapon season or a third antlered deer in the weapon season if they have not taken an antlered deer. Regardless of the Bonus Antlered Deer Stamp, no more than 2 antlered deer may be harvested in Region A and no more than one antlered deer may be harvested per weapon season in Region A. For more information about the Bonus Antlered Deer Stamp please see the 2025-2026 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.

An antler-point restriction remains in effect for white-tailed deer. Hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered white-tailed deer taken within the established bag limit must meet the minimum point restriction. Licensed junior hunters and apprentice license holders who are 16 or younger are exempt from this restriction.

Hunters intending to pursue sika deer are reminded that they must now purchase a sika hunting stamp in addition to the archery stamp. The sika deer archery season bag limit is three with no more than one being antlered. An antlered sika is defined as a deer with at least one antler visible above the hairline. The sika deer archery season is open in every county.

Hunters should report deer taken with a long, compound, or recurve bow as harvested with a vertical bow when checking in their deer. Crossbow hunters should register their deer as taken with a crossbow. This information helps biologists collect information on preferences and trends in how deer are harvested.

Hunters should carefully inspect all tree stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while in the stand and while climbing in or out. The department strongly recommends using a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

New this year, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has introduced an updated online licensing system, MD Outdoors, including a new free mobile app of the same name. The system provides an easier-to-navigate interface and simplifies renewal. Licenses and stamps may be purchased through the licensing system (online or via the app), at a licensing agent, or by calling the department’s Licensing and Registration Service at 866-344-8889.

Hunters are encouraged to help others by donating deer taken in Maryland to food banks. A state tax credit offers hunters an incentive for donated deer. Other local or state programs are also available so hunters should check with their deer processors.