Charles County Student Progress on State Assessments Shows Increased Performance Across All Subjects

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students are gaining academic ground in English language arts (ELA), math and science according to MCAP assessment data released today by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). MCAP, or Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program, assessments measure a student’s mastery of content and readiness for the next grade level.

The data reported by MSDE is from the 2024-25 school year.

Across CCPS, student performance in ELA, mathematics and science showed improvement among nearly all grade levels.

MCAP assessments are administered annually in ELA, mathematics and science. Students in Grades 3-8 and Grade 10 take ELA assessments; students in Grades 3-8 and those taking Algebra I take a math MCAP. There is also an Algebra II and Geometry MCAP for middle and high school students. Students in Grades 5 and 8 also take a science MCAP.

For the 2024-2025 school year, the number of CCPS students achieving either a proficient or distinguished learner MCAP result in ELA increased across all grade levels. The increases range from a 1.4% increase in Grade 4 and a 7.4% increase in Grade 7, to nearly a 10% increase for students in Grade 10.

For the math MCAP, all grade levels saw a rise in achievement except for Algebra I and students in Grade 8. Algebra I data dropped less than a percentage point from 2024 to 2025, and the percentage of students proficient in Grade 8 math remained the same this year as in 2024.

During the 2024-25 school year, 114 more students successfully completed Algebra I before leaving middle school than in 2021, which is an increase of 16%.



The number of CCPS students achieving either a proficient or distinguished learner MCAP result in math range from a 1% increase among students in Grades 4 and 6, to a 3.3% increase for students in Grades 5 and a 3.6% increase among students in Grade 7. Additionally, 55.4% of CCPS students who took a math MCAP in Geometry achieved either a proficient or distinguished learner result.

CCPS also saw a rise in student performance on the science MCAP. Student achievement in Grade 5 rose from 17.4% in 2024 to 19.4% for results reported for 2025. Student performance among Grade 8 on the science MCAP rose more than 6%, from 14.9% in 2024 to 21% for 2025.

MCAP assessments include four student performance levels: Beginning Learner, Developing Learner, Proficient Learner and Distinguished Learner. Both distinguished and proficient learners are considered and reported by MSDE as proficient.

MSDE reported that statewide, students are demonstrating steady progress in reversing post-pandemic learning loss. Data for CCPS shows the same trend, with student performance increasing. Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., said the increased achievement among students is the result of a continued targeted focus on the individual learning needs of all students, as well as the commitment of teachers to ensure all students are learning and growing.

“This data shows us that across the school system, more students are mastering grade-level content in not only ELA, but in math and science. We see the increases rise slightly in math as students progress toward middle school, with ELA performance rising slightly higher as students transition from elementary to middle school,” Navarro said.

Navarro expects students to continue to achieve in their classes and on assessments. “We continue to provide both challenging material to high-achieving students, and extra support to those in need of additional help and resources. This focus does not change from school year to school year and after seeing MCAP data trend downward in CCPS for the past two years, the increases across all subjects are something to recognize and celebrate. Our focus on achievement and support remains steady this school year, and I anticipate seeing the increases in student performance continue,” Navarro said.

The charts below outline MCAP data for CCPS students from 2022 through 2025 and include statewide data. State, school system and school-level MCAP data will be posted on the Maryland Report Card website later today. MCAP information by school is linked to all CCPS school websites, under the School Performance Report area of the main menu.

