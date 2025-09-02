One Transported to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Strikes Pole and Flips in Callaway

On Monday, September 1, 2025, at approximately 2:05 p.m., firefighters from the Second District Volunteer Fire Department witnessed a serious motor vehicle collision and requested a rescue assignment at Piney Point Road and Take It Easy Ranch Road in Callaway.

Police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded responded to the scene to find a single vehicle into a utility pole, off the roadway and on its side with the single occupant trapped.

Firefighters from Second District and Bay District Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the patient in under 20 minutes.

The adult male. Was transported by ambulance to the capital region with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded and are investigating the collision.

Roadway is open, however, use caution in the area and slow down.

