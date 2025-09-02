St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Report of Suspicious Activity near Leonardtown Elementary

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office determined that a report of suspicious activity near Leonardtown Elementary School on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, involved a juvenile wearing a Nerf mask and carrying a Nerf toy gun while walking on the sidewalk adjacent to the campus. No injuries were reported.

Deputies were dispatched to the area at about 3:20 p.m. after a 911 caller reported seeing a person near the school wearing a mask and possibly carrying a gun. Upon arrival, deputies immediately secured the school property, while school administrators initiated safety protocols.

Following an investigation, deputies determined the juvenile did not make any threats and appeared unaware of the concern caused by wearing the mask and carrying a Nerf toy gun so close to the campus. The juvenile was released to guardians, and no charges were filed.

School safety remains a top priority with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the prompt report of suspicious activity allowed deputies to resolve the situation quickly and safely.