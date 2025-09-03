Brooklyn Man Faces More Than 20 Charges After Armed Standoff, Police Pursuit, and Domestic Assault in Calvert County

Raymond Travis Entsminger, 52, of Brooklyn, was arrested in Calvert County following what authorities describe as a violent domestic assault, an armed standoff, and a high-speed police pursuit. Court documents from the District Court of Maryland outline more than 20 charges against him, including felony assault, firearm violations, drug offenses, and numerous traffic violations.

According to charging documents, the incident began on August 19, 2025, when deputies were notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence in St. Leonard. Entsminger is accused of unlawfully detaining an adult female victim and physically assaulting her, resulting in visible injuries. Officers documented a red mark on the left side of her face and a bruise on her shoulder. During her interview, the victim stated that the previous day at Entsminger’s residence in Glen Burnie, he “grabbed her hair and slammed her against two separate walls, causing her shoulders to strike the surfaces.” She reported that he was on a drug “bender,” appeared paranoid, and had a black handgun with a broken safety. She said he stood at the bottom of the stairs with the gun covered by a towel while she remained upstairs in fear. She later told deputies that he would not let her leave the residence in Calvert County and that she feared he would shoot her if she tried. Deputies noted that the victim was “audibly distraught, repeating that she could not leave because Entsminger would harm her.”

Investigators also spoke with a witness, who helped the victim leave the home and meet deputies at a safe location. The witness told officers that he believed the situation was escalating and that Entsminger was capable of shooting the victim if she attempted to escape.

While deputies interviewed the victim, surveillance was established at the residence. Officers observed Entsminger leaving in a green Chevrolet Silverado truck and attempted a traffic stop. Court filings state that Entsminger “disregarded all signals to stop and fled northbound on Solomons Island Road.” He allegedly drove at speeds reaching 90 mph in heavy rain, passed vehicles on the shoulder, and created what deputies described as dangerous roadway conditions. The pursuit ended when he lost control of the truck near Parkers Creek Road, spinning into an embankment.

Deputies reported that Entsminger continued making movements inside the truck consistent with reaching for a weapon. Officers also stated that he was “ingesting unknown substances, apparently attempting to destroy evidence by shoveling items into his mouth with both hands.” A barricade was established, and multiple verbal negotiations were attempted. Cpl. N. Buckler and other deputies issued commands, and drone units were deployed to observe the truck’s interior. According to the report, Entsminger refused compliance until a K9 unit was deployed. After a prolonged standoff, he crawled across the truck and exited through the passenger side, where he was taken into custody.

While being handcuffed, Entsminger spontaneously stated, “There is a gun on the passenger side floorboard under the clothing.” Deputies recovered a black Taurus G2F pistol loaded with one round in the chamber and a seven-round magazine. Additional evidence seized from the truck included two containers of suspected cocaine, a burnt smoking device, red gel caps containing an unknown substance, and $2,735 in U.S. currency. Deputies noted loose suspected cocaine on the driver’s seat as well.

Court documents further state that Entsminger admitted to being on probation for a second-degree assault case in Anne Arundel County and is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions, including robbery.

Entsminger faces a lengthy list of charges: false imprisonment, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, multiple counts of handgun violations including carrying, transporting, and possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of ammunition, and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. He is also charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. Traffic-related charges include fleeing and eluding police, reckless driving, negligent driving, driving 90 mph in a 55 mph zone, following too closely, unsafe lane changing, failure to drive on the right side of the roadway, improper turn without signal, and driving off the roadway while passing another vehicle.

After his arrest, Entsminger was transported to a hospital for evaluation of minor crash-related injuries and later booked into the Calvert County Detention Center. He was ordered held without bond during his bail review hearing on August 22, 2025, before Judge Michelle R. Saunders. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 17, 2025, at the Calvert District Court in Prince Frederick.

