St. Mary’s County Government Officials Head to the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) and leaders from across St. Mary’s County Government will be attending the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) summer conference in Ocean City, MD, from August 13-16, 2025.

The 2025 theme “Funding the Future: The Evolving Role of Local Government,” embodies MACo’s commitment to addressing the pressing issues that shape Maryland’s counties and finding innovative solutions to guide their success in the years ahead.

The four-day event is expected to draw over 3,000 county and state government representatives, alongside commercial companies from across Maryland – making it the state’s largest gathering of local government officials. Participants can expect a dynamic and enriching experience, with countless opportunities to network and build valuable connections across Maryland’s government and business communities.

With more than 50 educational sessions, forums, and briefings, attendees will explore how local governments deliver essential services, plan for long-term financial sustainability, adapt to evolving responsibilities, and meet rising community expectations.

The expansive 350-booth tradeshow and the innovative 60-booth Tech Expo will showcase cost-saving solutions and the conference will also offer numerous networking events, fostering invaluable connections within Maryland’s governmental and business communities.

“The MACo Conference is an important opportunity to share our experiences, learn new strategies, and strengthen relationships with our partners in government and industry so we can better serve our residents now and in the years ahead,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy, who also serves on MACo’s Board of Directors and Legislative Committee.

St. Mary’s County Government is proud to have two team members presenting at the 2025 conference. Bob Kelly, Chief Information Officer with our Department of Information Technology will present as a panelist on the sessions, “The Cyberattack “Hot Wash” − Lessons Learned After Things Went Wrong” and “Ransomware Reality: Communicating Through a Cyberattack − An Interactive Exercise”. Additionally, Mary Ann Thompson, Warden of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center will present as a panelist on the session, “Caring for Kids: Challenges with Juvenile Detention in Adult Facilities.”

Note to Members of the Press: You are invited to attend the conference as complimentary guests and may register through MACo’s website: http://www.mdcounties.org/SC25OnlineRegistration.

Please note the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will not meet on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 9 a.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room (1st floor, Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown). Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on TV Channel 95 or on-demand via www.YouTube.com/@StMarysCoGov. Visit stmaryscountymd.gov for more information.