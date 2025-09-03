Rear Adm. John Lemmon Retires After 37 Years of Distinguished Service To The U.S. Navy

Hundreds gathered in Hangar 306 last week to celebrate Rear Adm. John Lemmon’s retirement Aug. 22, marking the culmination of a remarkable 37-year career that advanced naval aviation and left an enduring impact on the Navy and the nation.

From modernizing iconic aircraft to leading critical overseas operations, Lemmon’s career has been defined by innovation and leadership. He wasn’t just a leader; he was a pilot, a tester, and a visionary who shaped the future of naval air power.

Lemmon’s journey began after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1988, followed by the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and the Naval Post Graduate School. Earning his wings in 1990, he became a skilled naval aviator, logging over 3,400 flight hours and 324 carrier arrested landings in the E-2C Hawkeye, serving on multiple deployments aboard USS Forrestal (CV 59), USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67).

But his impact extended far beyond the cockpit. Lemmon’s leadership roles have been pivotal in advancing naval technology and operations. He served as Chief Test Pilot and Commanding Officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 20, and Commander, Task Group 67.8, Horn of Africa, supporting irregular warfare contingency operations. He also managed key programs as the Program Manager for the E-2/C-2 Airborne Tactical Data System Program Office (PMA-231) and the Naval Integrated Fires Program Office (PMA-298).

His expertise and commitment led him to serve as the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) commander, Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) chief engineer, NAVAIR vice commander, and an executive assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition (ASN(RDA)). Most recently, he dedicated the last three years as the Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs (PEO(T)), overseeing critical advancements in tactical aviation.

As Lemmon embarks on his well-deserved retirement, his contributions to naval aviation and the defense of our nation will continue to resonate for years to come. His legacy serves as an inspiration to future generations of naval aviators and leaders.

