Baltimore Ravens Supporting Girls Flag Football Kickoff in Southern Maryland

On Wednesday, Sept. 3rd,2025, the third season of girls flag football will commence in Maryland as competitive play officially opens with ceremonies at Westlake High School and Henry E. Lackey High School, highlighting the newly established Southern Maryland Conference programs in Charles and Calvert Counties.

The kickoff ceremonies will feature Ravens Cheerleaders, Legends and Poe to partake in the action and celebrate with fans. The teams will receive commemorative game balls delivered by the honorary captains and Ravens Legends, Todd Heap and Terrance West.

Games begin at 5:00 p.m. at both sites with a ceremony to recognize all teams immediately following the first game.

With 92 schools across Maryland participating in 2025, girls flag is rapidly advancing toward the ultimate goal of becoming a state-sanctioned sport and allowing female student-athletes in every Maryland county to receive these same opportunities well into the future.

All participating schools will play competitively throughout the fall calendar that mirrors other seasonal athletics facilitated by their respective districts, culminating in the Maryland Girls Flag Championship that will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in November of 2025.

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Henry E. Lackey High School – 3000 Chicamuxen Rd., Indian Head, MD 20640

5:00 – 8:00 p.m. (games beginning at 5, 6 & 7 p.m.) 5:00 p.m. – McDonough vs. St. Charles 6:00 p.m. – Huntingtown vs. La Plata 7:00 p.m. – Northern vs. Henry E. Lackey

Westlake High School – 3300 Middletown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20603

5:00-7:00 p.m. (games beginning at 5 & 6 p.m.) 5:00 p.m. – North Point vs. Patuxent 6:00 p.m. – Thomas Stone vs. Westlake

*Calvert High School will be recognized as part of the festivities at Westlake