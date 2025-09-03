Woman Transported to Hospital After Kitchen Fire in Great Mills

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at approximately 5:55 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Second District were dispatched to the 45000 block of Chancellors Mill Lane in Great Mills, for the reported structure fire with injuries.

Dispatchers advised 911 callers reported oil on the stove top caught fire with the homeowner suffering burns while attempting to extinguish it.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a two-story residence with nothing evident. Upon making entry, crews found a smoldering fire in the kitchen and extinguished it within 5 minutes with no extensions located.

One cat was located and safely removed until being given to family who arrived on the scene.

Emergency medical services transported a 42-year-old female to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries to the hands.

The fire was deemed accidental and is not under investigation.