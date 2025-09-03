The Week in Winners: Maryland Powerball Wins Top Big Ticket List as Jackpot Rolls to $1.3 Billion

As the Powerball jackpot approached the stratospheric level of $1.3 billion for the drawing on Sept. 3, more Maryland Lottery players bought tickets, leading to eight of the 24 big wins across the state this past week coming on the multi-state jackpot game, including a $500,000 winner in Middle River and a $150,000 winning ticket sold in Garrett County.

The $500,000 Middle River prize came on the Double Play option. Players can add that option to Powerball tickets for an additional $1, making their ticket eligible for the Double Play drawing, which occurs 30 minutes after the Powerball drawing.

In the seven days ending Aug. 31, another six winners at the $50,000 level were sold at locations in College Park, Elkridge, Forestville, Gaithersburg, Severn and Stevensville.



On top of that, in the Sept. 1 drawing, which is not included in this weekly roundup that follows, another $150,000-winning Powerball ticket was sold at Gray’s Market at 4000 Chickamuxen Road in the Charles County community of Marbury and two $50,000 winners sold at the Royal Farms at 406 Bowleys Quarters Road in Essex and the Wawa at 10111 York Road in Cockeysville.

The estimated annuity jackpot for the Sept. 3 Powerball drawing is $1.3 billion, with a cash option estimate of $589 million.

The last time a Maryland player won the Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 20, 2021. The $731.1 million ticket was sold at Coney Market in the Allegany County community of Lonaconing. The prize was claimed by an anonymous winner.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit May 31 in California. Since then, 27 prizes of $50,000 or more have been won in Maryland. Players in the state have purchased a total of $41.1 million in Powerball tickets and won $10.1 million in Powerball prizes. Retailers across the state have collected $2.3 million in Powerball commissions (5.75 percent of Powerball sales). The State of Maryland has received $10.2 million (25 percent of sales) in revenue during the run.

Across Maryland, and across all games, the Lottery paid nearly $32 million in prizes during the week of Aug. 25-31, including 24 tickets worth $10,000 or more that were sold or redeemed in that seven-day span.

Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep winning tickets in a safe location. Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing date. FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase. The last dates to claim for scratch-off tickets are posted on the scratch-offs page at mdlottery.com.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes up to $25,000 can be claimed at the cashier window of any of the six casinos in Maryland.

Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets worth up to and including $600. More information is available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website.



Scratch-off prizes claimed Aug. 25-31:

$100,000 Prize

Double Your Money, Safeway, 11201 Georgia Avenue, Wheaton

$50,000 Prize

Cash Scratch Fever, Beards Hill Plaza Liquors, 951 Beards Hill Road, Aberdeen

$30,000 Prize

Bonus Crossword 7th Edition, Golden BP, 1900 West Lafayette Avenue, Baltimore

$10,000 Prizes

$5,000,000 Fortune, Oak Ridge Discount Liquors, 18208 Oak Ridge Drive, Hagerstown

$5,000,000 Cash, Food Lion, 705 Lisbon Center Drive, Woodbine

Back To The FutureTM, Sheetz, 5 North Third Street, Oakland

FAST PLAY and draw game tickets sold for drawings Aug. 25-31:

FAST PLAY

$100,000 Mega Multiplier ticket sold Aug. 30 at Royal Farms, 5200 Auth Road, Camp Springs (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

KENO

$12,501 ticket sold Aug. 27 at Southside Saloon, 430 Fort Avenue, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

MEGA MILLIONS

$20,000 ticket sold Aug. 27 at Maple Beer and Wine, 8125 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

PICK 5

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 28 at Sunoco, 750 East 25 th Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

Street, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Sept. 2) $25,000 ticket sold Aug. 31 at Alameda Food Mart, 5656 The Alameda, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

$25,000 ticket sold Aug. 27 at Green Mart, 1940 County Road, District Heights (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

POWERBALL

$500,000 ticket sold Aug. 25 at Bernie’s Liquor’s, 1414 Martin Boulevard, Middle River (claimed)

$150,000 ticket sold Aug. 30 at Deep Creek Grocery Gas & Liquor, 3562 Swanton Road in the Garrett County community of Swanton

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 30 at Mundo Market, 5000 Edgewood Road, College Park (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 30 at Howard Wine & Spirits, 7700 Hearthside Way, Elkridge (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 30 at Shell, 3617 Forestville Road, Forestville (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 26 at Safeway, 20211 Goshen Road, Gaithersburg (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 30 at 7-Eleven, 500 Donaldson Avenue, Severn (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

$50,000 ticket sold Aug. 28 at Shore Stop, 201 Romancoke Road, Stevensville (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

RACETRAX

$39,969 ticket sold Aug. 27 at Citgo, 426 South Commerce Street, Centreville (claimed)

$31,118.30 ticket sold Aug. 28 at 7-Eleven, 7753-B Baltimore – Annapolis Boulevard, Glen Burnie (unclaimed as of Sept. 2)

$16,317 ticket sold Aug. 28 at BP, 5818 Riggs Road, Hyattsville (claimed)

$12,352 ticket sold Aug. 30 at The Bank Shot Bar and Grill, 3249 Fort Meade Road, Laurel (claimed)