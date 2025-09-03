82-Year-Old Man Flown to Trauma Center After Being Thrown from Tractor in Charles County

On Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 4500 block of Chapel Springs Place in Pomfret, for the reported traumatic injuries.

911 callers reported an 82-year-old male was conscious alert and breathing after being thrown from a tractor after striking a tree stump. A short time later, the caller initially reported the man was not making sense and is on blood thinners.

Crews arrived on the scene and began evaluating the patient, with a helicopter being requested to land nearby a short time later.

United States Park Police Helicopter Eagle 2 responded and transported the man to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Photo courtesy of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department.

