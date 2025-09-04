Lexington Park Man Arrested on Assault and Firearm Charges

September 4, 2025

Tyree Dirreck Shields, 33, of Lexington Park

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to the 46000 block of Wineberry Lane in Lexington Park, for a reported assault.

The victim told deputies a verbal argument escalated into a physical assault and that the suspect left the residence on foot. Deputies canvassed the area and located a subject matching the description provided.

When contacted by deputies, the individual gave a false name. He was later identified by his Maryland driver’s license as Tyree Dirreck Shields, 33, of Lexington Park. During the arrest, deputies located a loaded handgun in the pocket of his jacket.

Shields was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with 11 counts, including:

  • Two counts of first-degree assault
  • Second-degree assault
  • Providing false identity
  • Knowingly carrying a loaded handgun on person
  • Wearing, carrying and transporting a handgun on person
  • Possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a violation of criminal law
  • Possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence
  • Possession, ownership, carrying, or transporting of a firearm after being convicted of a felony
  • Possession of ammunition

Shields is being held at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.

This entry was posted on September 4, 2025 at 4:22 am and is filed under A, All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.