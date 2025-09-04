Lexington Park Man Arrested on Assault and Firearm Charges

On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to the 46000 block of Wineberry Lane in Lexington Park, for a reported assault.

The victim told deputies a verbal argument escalated into a physical assault and that the suspect left the residence on foot. Deputies canvassed the area and located a subject matching the description provided.

When contacted by deputies, the individual gave a false name. He was later identified by his Maryland driver’s license as Tyree Dirreck Shields, 33, of Lexington Park. During the arrest, deputies located a loaded handgun in the pocket of his jacket.

Shields was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with 11 counts, including:

Two counts of first-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Providing false identity

Knowingly carrying a loaded handgun on person

Wearing, carrying and transporting a handgun on person

Possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a violation of criminal law

Possession of a regulated firearm after being convicted of a disqualifying crime

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence

Possession, ownership, carrying, or transporting of a firearm after being convicted of a felony

Possession of ammunition

Shields is being held at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no-bond status.