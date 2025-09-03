Maryland State Police, Prince George’s County Police Department Investigating Woman’s Death in Anne Arundel County

MSP Press Release 9/3/2025: Maryland State Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department continue a joint investigation into the death of a woman found deceased in Anne Arundel County.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been positively confirmed. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death.

The circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation. The preliminary investigation has revealed a potential connection to an ongoing missing persons report in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on August 31, troopers from the Maryland State Police Annapolis Barrack were dispatched to the area of eastbound US Route 50 in Annapolis for the report of a disabled vehicle.

Upon arrival, Troopers observed the female lying unresponsive in a grassy area off of the highway. Information obtained through the investigation indicates the disabled vehicle does not belong to the deceased and is unrelated to the investigation.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Southern Region responded to the scene. State Police crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence.

Maryland State Police and the Prince George’s County Police Department are leading the joint investigation. Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

Anyone with information relevant to the death investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 1-866-7LOCKUP or contact the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers tip line at 1-866-411-TIPS(8477). Tips may also be submitted online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or the “P3 Tips.” Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation remains active.

Prince George’s County Press Release 9/3/2025:

The Prince George’s County Police Department continues its active investigation into the whereabouts of 19-year-old Dacara Thompson of Lanham. Her family reported her missing to PGPD on August 23, 2025.

The PGPD’s Missing Persons Unit opened an investigation into her whereabouts upon receiving the report. Multiple PGPD investigative units have been actively involved in the investigation.

“Anytime a member of our community goes missing, we take it seriously. We know behind every missing person report is a worried family desperate for answers. Our dedicated detectives of the Missing Persons Unit are committed to locating those who are missing and getting those questions answered,” said Interim Chief George Nader.

“Ms. Thompson is a valued member of the Prince George’s County community. Once we learned that Dacara was missing, I asked to be kept up to date on the investigation. The entire county has been praying for Dacara and her loving family. We intend to get her family and our community the answers they deserve,” said County Executive Aisha Braveboy.

The PGPD is aware that the Maryland State Police has opened a death investigation after a female’s body was located in a grassy area off Route 50 in Anne Arundel County on Sunday. The preliminary investigation has revealed a possible connection to the PGPD’s missing persons investigation.

At this time, the identity of the deceased woman has not been confirmed. Investigators are also awaiting autopsy result from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death. The PGPD is working jointly with Maryland State Police on this investigation.

We ask anyone with information relevant to the PGPD’s investigation surrounding Dacara to please contact us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0046894.