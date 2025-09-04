VIDEO: Two Teens Flown to Trauma Centers After Running Red Light in Hollywood

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

A short time after dispatch, the incident was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision with police on scene reporting one subject in and out of consciousness.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one trapped.

Two helicopters were requested to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, and U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 landed at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Trooper 7 transported an 18-year-old male to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. Eagle 1 transported a second 18-year-old patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Emergency medical services transported a third patient by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

A fourth and fifth patient (a child and adult) later denied transport and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Correction: Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision with the entire crash being caused by the blue Nissan sedan which was reportedly fleeing a previous collision they also caused. The Nissan was travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road when they ran the red light at the Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road intersection, when they attempting a left turn to cross Northbound Three Notch Road to travel onto Sotterly Road, into the path of the Hyundai sedan,

Fortunately, a bus driver sitting at the red traffic light knew something was wrong and caught the entire incident on video.

Police continue their investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

