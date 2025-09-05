St. Charles Running Festival Names Hospice of the Chesapeake as Official Charity Partner for 2025 Event

The St. Charles Running Festival is proud to announce its official charity partnership with Hospice of the Chesapeake for the 2025 event, set to take place on Saturday, September 20 in Waldorf, Maryland, at the Regency Furniture Stadium.

Starting at 9:00 a.m., Whether you run or just come for the party, it’s a celebration you won’t want to miss!

After the race, join the Taste of Southern Maryland Festival Village — free and open to the public! Enjoy:

Local restaurants & food trucks serving BBQ, pizza, pasta, desserts, and more! Cold beverages, live music, and vendors along with Interactive games and a Kids Fun Zone with inflatables & family fun

The St. Charles Running Festival will serve as the charitable organization’s signature event for Charles County and help shine a spotlight on the vital work being done every day by the largest independent, not-for-profit hospice provider in the state of Maryland. Hospice of the Chesapeake supports patients and their loved ones through all stages of serious illness and grief, creating space for comfort, dignity, and meaningful moments.

After hosting its own event in 2024, Hospice of the Chesapeake and Corrigan Sports have joined forces to combine efforts and broaden their collective impact.



“We’re thrilled to team up with Hospice of the Chesapeake and make this year’s event even more meaningful,” said Lee Corrigan, President of Corrigan Sports. “This partnership will showcase a cause that touches so many lives and allows the community to recognize the importance of the services hospice provides.”

“Signature events are essential to our fundraising activities,” said Chris Wilson, Executive Director of the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation. “The St. Charles Running Festival will assist in raising critical dollars to support the mission of the organization as well as provide an excellent opportunity to educate and engage new community members.”

Runners can show their support by donating to Hospice of the Chesapeake during the registration process. Every dollar helps bring comfort and care to families in Charles County.

To register or learn more about the St. Charles Running Festival, visit www.StCharlesRunFest.com.

About Hospice of the Chesapeake: At Hospice of the Chesapeake, we support individuals and families facing progressive, serious illness to reimagine hope—living each day with intention and peace—while ensuring our nonprofit organization remains a vital resource for future generations. We develop care plans to minimize symptoms and focus on what matters most for patients and families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

Caring for life throughout the journey with illness and loss is the mission of Hospice of the Chesapeake. For more information, please visit www.hospicechesapeake.org.